GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,761,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.53. 7,615,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,050. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $87.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

