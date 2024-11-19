UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 120,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $589.65 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

