West Family Investments Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 323,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,005,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,382,692.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

