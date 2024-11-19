Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,781. Duos Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duos Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

