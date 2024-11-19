Comparing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Fisker”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $872.20 million 0.53 $6.50 million ($0.12) -111.67 Fisker $272.89 million 0.00 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Shyft Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -0.48% 1.01% 0.48% Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fisker 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Fisker.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Fisker on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment provides diesel motor home chassis; and truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. The segment also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. It sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

