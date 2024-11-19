B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $14.08 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.