Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of VOO opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $413.98 and a 12-month high of $551.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.39.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
