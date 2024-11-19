Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,000.00 ($30,519.48).

Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patriot Lithium alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($31,818.18).

On Monday, September 16th, Hugh Warner bought 129,571 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$4,534.99 ($2,944.80).

On Friday, September 13th, Hugh Warner purchased 601,612 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,056.42 ($13,673.00).

Patriot Lithium Stock Performance

Patriot Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.