M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

M&F Bancorp Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

