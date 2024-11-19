Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$355,000.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.4 %
TIXT stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 223,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. TELUS International has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62.
About TELUS International (Cda)
