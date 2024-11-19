Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) Director Tobias Dengel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$355,000.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.4 %

TIXT stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 223,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53. TELUS International has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$15.56. The firm has a market cap of C$532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

