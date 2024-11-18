Head-To-Head Review: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -74.95% -88.87% -20.16%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.00 million 0.13 $290,000.00 N/A N/A Applied Digital $189.96 million 8.79 -$149.27 million ($1.17) -6.62

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Applied Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

Applied Digital beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

(Get Free Report)

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

