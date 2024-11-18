PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 202,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 141,606 shares.The stock last traded at $94.44 and had previously closed at $94.38.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 124,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 86.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 208,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.