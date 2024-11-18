Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 9.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.37. Approximately 78,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 90,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $941,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

