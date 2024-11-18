Semus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $179.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

