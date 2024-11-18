Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,458 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $62.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

