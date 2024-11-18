Marco Albanesi Acquires 200 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marco Albanesi acquired 200 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 232 shares in the company, valued at C$16,228.40. This represents a 625.00 % increase in their position.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$69.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.34. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.13 and a 52-week high of C$98.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

SJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

