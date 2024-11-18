Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

HLF opened at $7.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $799.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,475. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

