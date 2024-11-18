Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $159.14 and last traded at $160.08. 1,269,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,649,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.42.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

