Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $823.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $841.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

