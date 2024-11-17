Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IVV stock opened at $588.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $450.19 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.91. The firm has a market cap of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

