Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 14,137 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 428.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $398.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

