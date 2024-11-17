Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 22,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.