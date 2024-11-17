Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 1,384 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,665.80. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

