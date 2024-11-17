Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $7,537,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $235.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $198.10.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

