HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEATW remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. HeartBeam has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

