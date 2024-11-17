Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 31,776 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $121.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.