GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.67 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.92.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

