Cardano Risk Management B.V. Acquires 4,021 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $123,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $907.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $572.24 and a 12 month high of $962.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $858.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

