Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 896 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in EOG Resources by 27.3% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

