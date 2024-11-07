Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.410 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Bruker Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 328,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.