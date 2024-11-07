American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.93.

AEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 522,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,143. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

