Hara Capital LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hara Capital LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $26.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,817. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.