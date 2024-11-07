Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.60. 496,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,676. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

