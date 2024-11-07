Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $405.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.27 and its 200-day moving average is $385.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

