Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 191,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.29 and a twelve month high of $390.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

