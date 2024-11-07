Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Ternium has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 25,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Ternium has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

