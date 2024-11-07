Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Ternium has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.
Ternium Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TX traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 25,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Ternium has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TX
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Atlassian Is Up +60% in Three Months—What’s Causing the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.