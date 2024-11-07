Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 2,765,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,035,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

