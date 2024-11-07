Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,047. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

