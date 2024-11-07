Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $388.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.79 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.37.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

