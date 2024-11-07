Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-$3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.420 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.13.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.16. 348,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,731. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

