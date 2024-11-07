Cookie Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $273,648.58 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cookie token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75,639.13 or 0.99992802 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,617.96 or 0.99964816 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,614,471 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,142,638.41416192 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02160189 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $262,963.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

