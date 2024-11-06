Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Ambu A/S Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 711. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

