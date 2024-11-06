USDS (USDS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

USDS (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, USDS has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDS token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDS has a total market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $17.00 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 5,590,311,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,611,404,336.862941. The last known price of USDS is 0.99717908 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $32,844.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

