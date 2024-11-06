Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0046

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $264.50 million and $22.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,680.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.47 or 0.00501410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00094363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00213264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00025970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00068149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

