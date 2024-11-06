Teresa L. Elder Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,863,229.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 1,206,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth $110,000. LB Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.9% during the third quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 6,648,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $86,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

