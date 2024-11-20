Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) COO Acquires 10,000 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) COO Harjinder Bajwa bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,321.25. The trade was a 22.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harjinder Bajwa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Harjinder Bajwa purchased 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $522,450.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Harjinder Bajwa acquired 2,500 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $83,325.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 231,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,662. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $540.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $467,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $10,915,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

