Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Insider Mehri Shadman Sells 17,240 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $151,022.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mehri Shadman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Under Armour alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. 10,488,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 144,746.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 195.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 903,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 597,943 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.