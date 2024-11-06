Critical Comparison: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Beauty Health and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 3 7 1 0 1.82 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $2.46, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -22.86% -4.57% -0.37% H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beauty Health and H-CYTE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.52 -$100.12 million ($0.83) -2.01 H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

