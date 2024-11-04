SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,277. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.