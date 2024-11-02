Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares.

Emblem Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

